New Magistrate Court opens in Shamva, enhancing access to justice

Online Writer

THE Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has officially inaugurated a fully-fledged magistrate court in Shamva, a significant development aimed at improving access to justice in the region.

Ms Ruramai Chitumbura has been appointed as the resident magistrate, bringing her expertise to the newly established court.

Previously, residents of Shamva had to travel to Bindura or Mt Darwin for court proceedings, a situation that often posed challenges for many, particularly those from remote areas. The court’s opening aligns with the Government’s devolution agenda, which seeks to decentralise services and promote local governance, ensuring that justice is more accessible to all citizens.

This initiative not only reflects the JSC’s commitment to enhancing the judicial system but also supports the broader Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to create a prosperous and equitable society through improved public services.

With the establishment of the Shamva Magistrate Court, residents can now expect more efficient and timely legal proceedings, fostering a sense of justice and community trust in the legal system.