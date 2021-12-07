NEW: Man gets to spend 25 years in jail for killing his brother

Bongani Ndlovu, Court Reporter

A man, who ganged up with a neighbour to kill his brother before they dumped his body in a disused well, has together with partner in murder, been sentenced to an effective 25 years in jail.

The two men, Mavuka Moyo (50) and Jatho Ndebele (58), of Mphoengs Village in Plumtree were convicted of murder with actual intent by Bulawayo High Court Judge Justice Martin Makonese.

They killed Ronny Moyo (58), in January this year and the two shared his goats, bicycle, zinc sheets and solar panels among other property.

In passing the sentence, Justice Makonese condemned the two accused persons’ behaviour, saying they deserved a lengthy prison term.

“The wanton use of violence against fellow human beings should not be condoned and the courts have a duty to protect the sanctity of human life. The accused persons, acting in common purpose, committed a gruesome murder, which was well planned and executed all because of greed,” said Justice Makonese.

He said the sentence should reflect the seriousness of the offence.

“It is the court’s view that the murder was committed in aggravating circumstances. In the result, a lengthy prison term is appropriate. Accordingly, the accused persons are sentenced to 25 years in jail each,” ruled the judge.

Prosecuting, Mr Khumbulani Ndlovu said on January 26 this year, Moyo went missing and could not be found after a search at his place of residence.

His daughter Abigail Moyo filed a missing person report with the police.

The court heard that on January 31, Moyo’s neighbours and fellow village men organised a search party.

During the search they came across a human body floating in a disused well at Kweneng Farm.

They alerted police and ZRP Sub Aqua Unit was deployed to the scene and retrieved the body, which was in an advanced state of decomposition, from the well.

Abigail managed to positively identify the body as that of her father. Investigations led to the arrest of Mavuka and Jatho who had hidden Moyo’s property at their homestead.

In his defence, through his lawyers Mr Lawrence Muleya of Moyo and Nyoni Legal Practitioners, Mavuka denied the charges arguing that he admitted the offence under duress by police after he was assaulted.

He said the property that was found in his homestead was part payment by the late Moyo after he had engaged him to construct a cattle kraal and a goat pen.

Ndebele through his lawyers, Herbert Shenje of Shenje and Company Legal Practitioners, who had also hidden Moyo’s property in his yard said he did so to conceal an extra marital affair from his wife, as he was going to give the stuff to an unnamed [email protected]