NEW: Man loses car at cemetery

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

A BULAWAYO man lost his vehicle after it was stolen from a local cemetery during a burial service.

Police on their twitter page confirmed the incident which occurred on February 26 at Umvutshwa Cemetery in Harrisvale.

“Police in Bulawayo are investigating a theft of a motor vehicle case which occurred at Umvutshwa Cemetery, Harrisvale on 26 February at about 10am. The complainant parked his Toyota Hiace truck while attending the burial of a relative. After the burial he discovered that his vehicle had been stolen,” said the police.

In another incident police in Lupane recovered a Honda Fit vehicle which was stolen from Siesta compound in Matobo on February 21. Six unknown suspects attacked the complainant and stole a wallet containing US$180 and the vehicle.

The police said the vehicle was dumped in a bushy area near Robert block with the battery, seat covers and a jack missing. Investigations are underway.

@DubeMatutu