NEW: Man uses electrical switch to kill rival  

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a Tsholotsho man for murder after he ambushed his victim and killed him with an electrical switch following a misunderstanding during a beer binge.

In the twitter page, police confirmed the incident which occurred February 20 at around 1AM at Dombo Business Centre.

The police said the suspect Mhlalisi Tshuma (27) fatally assaulted Meluleki Ndlovu (21).

“Police in Tsholotsho have arrested Mhlalisi Tshuma (27) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Dombo Business Centre, Tsholotsho on 20 February at around 1AM. The suspect ambushed Meluleki Ndlovu (21) and fatally assaulted him all over the body with a switch after a misunderstanding at a beer binge. The victim’s body was referred to United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem,” said the police.

@DubeMatutu

