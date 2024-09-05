New Māori queen crowned as her father is buried

Ngā Wai hono i te pō is the youngest child of Kiingi Tuheitia, who died last Friday at the age of 69 .

She is only the second Māori queen, the first being her grandmother, Te Arikinui Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Twenty-seven-year-old Ngā Wai hono i te pō was chosen as kuini – the Māori word for queen – by a council of New Zealand’s indigenous Māori chiefs during an elaborate ceremony in the country’s North Island.

Sitting on a carved wooden throne, the new queen was announced at a gathering at Tûrangawaewae Marae, which is the seat of the Kiingitanga or Māori king movement.

She was blessed with the same Bible that was used to anoint the first Māori king in 1858 and sat in front of her father’s coffin, wearing a wreath and a cloak as prayers and chants were performed ahead of his burial.

A flotilla of carved war canoes, or waka, then transported the king to his final resting place on Mount Taupiri, sacred to the Māori people.

The king had been recovering from heart surgery in hospital when he died, just days after celebrating the 18th anniversary of his coronation.

The naming of Ngā Wai hono i te pō as queen marks a generational shift. Many also see it as a gesture of renewal and a positive influence on younger Mâori members.

The new queen holds a masters degree in Mâori cultural studies and teaches kapa haka, the Mâori term for performing arts.

The ceremony marked the end of a week of formal proceedings following Kiingi Tuheitia’s death.