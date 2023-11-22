New Marriage Act sounds death knell to child marriages

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Writer

THE new Marriages Act [Chapter 5:17] has set the age of consent to 18 years basically outlawing underage marriages that have ravaged the country.

This is part of the act that was recently enacted into law which has other changes from the previous law.

Under PART II of the General Provisions as to Marriage, under the Minimum age of marriage, it states:

(1) No person under the age of eighteen years may contract a marriage or enter into an unregistered customary law marriage or a civil partnership.

(2) For the avoidance of any doubt, it is declared that child marriages are prohibited, and under no circumstances shall any person contract, solemnise, promote, permit, allow or coerce or aid or abet the contracting, solemnising, promotion, permitting, allowing or coercion of the marriage, unregistered customary law marriage or civil partnership, or the pledging, promise in marriage or betrothal of a child.

(3) Any person, other than the child concerned, who contravenes subsection (2), shall be guilty of an offence and liable to a fine not exceeding level 10 or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or to both such fine and such imprisonment.

(4) It shall be an aggravating factor in an offence referred to in subsection (3) that the contravention was by a parent or a person in loco parentis to the child concerned.

4 Consent to marriage

A marriage shall not be solemnised or registered in terms of this Act unless each party to the marriage has given his or her free and full consent to the marriage.

According to studies, 34 percent of girls in Zimbabwe are married before the age of 18 while 5 percent are married before their 15th birthday. In addition, two percent of boys in Zimbabwe are married before their 18th birthday.

The practice is more common in rural areas with data from ZimStats showing that 40 percent of women aged 20-24 living in rural areas were married or in a union before the age of 18.

In 2013, Zimbabwe adopted a new Constitution which stipulates that “no person may be compelled to enter marriage against their will”.

In early 2016, the Constitutional Court ruled that the Marriage Act, which allowed girls as young as 16 to be married with their parents’ consent, was unconstitutional and recognised 18 years as the legal minimum age of marriage.

Child marriage is globally recognised as a violation of the rights of the child and a risk factor for violence against children.

Each year, an estimated 14 million young girls are married off globally, translating to 39 000 girls every day.

One girl under the age of 15 is married every seven seconds with girls as young as 10 being forced to marry much older men.

Africa has one of the highest child marriage prevalence rates after Asia.

In Zimbabwe, like other countries, girls who are married under 18 years old are often the least educated, poorest, and those living in rural areas.

The consequences of child marriages are devastating and often determine the trajectory of a girl’s life.