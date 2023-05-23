New Maskandi artist Nkulumo’ziyamlandela seeking to make an impact in Zim

Peter Matika

An emerging South Africa-based maskandi artiste Nkulumo’ziyamlandela, born Mthokozisi Ndlovu is seeking to stage a debut performance in Zimbabwe after launching three albums in South Africa.

With a mouthful of a name, Nkulumo’ziyamlandela, the artiste said he ventured into music last year in South Africa, after conquering stage fear.

“I have three albums to my name, with all albums having been launched in South Africa. As it is, my music is being played in most stations in Zimbabwe and I want to have a show to show gratitude to my fans here,” said Nkulumo’ziyamlandela.

He said his music mainly focuses on real societal issues that affect people and seeks to bring solace to those undergoing hardships.

“I ventured into this industry through a friend. It was through his guidance that I’m the musician I am right now. I’ve managed to play in Pretoria, Thembisa and Bambanani. People there love my music,” he said, stating that he wants to collaborate with some of Zimbabwe’s musicians.

“I want to collaborate with Zimbabwean musicians. The aim is to fuse Maskandi with other genres to bring appreciation to the genre. I also want my name to grow like many other artistes in the city and beyond,” said Nkulumo’ziyamlandela.

He said his music is available online.

Maskandi is a form of folklore music that is originally associated with migrants in South Africa. The music is often characterised by a picking guitar style that draws on a variety of historical influences.

The artiste works in South Africa but is mostly in Zimbabwe, where he is working on various projects.

“I work in South Africa, but most of the time, I’m in Zimbabwe. I live in Pumula South and was born in Mlamba Baloyi in Mawabeni, Matabeleland South province,” he said.