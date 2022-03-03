NEW: Master Zhoe double videos land on Channel O

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

VERSATILE musician Master Zhoe has done the mining town of Gwanda and his hometown Mberengwa proud as he has achieved a milestone through his two tracks whose visuals have found smooth way into internationally acclaimed music channel, Channel O.

The videos for the songs Khayalami and Akungise premiered on Tuesday and are doing good rounds on the station.

Such an achievement is making history for an artiste who hails and was bred in small towns.

Said Master Zhoe:

“The hard work from our latest offerings has finally paid off as the picturesque scenes of the visuals have met the standards to be played on Channel O which is a big thing for me.

“As you know that l do quite a number of genres, this year my focus is on the amapiano genre which is the trend in town. I want to inform all my fans that there’s an upcoming amapiano banger with Sandra Ndebele and Diliza. They should also watch out for more projects with varous artistes,” said Master Zhoe.

@mthabisi_mthire