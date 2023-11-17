New Masvingo City mayor elected

Lingani Nyika in Masvingo

WARD four councillor Mr Aleck Tabe from the Citizens Coalition for Change has been elected as the new mayor of Masvingo City replacing outgoing mayor, Shantiel Chiwara, who was recently recalled by the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party.

He garnered 10 out of 12 votes yesterday and has since been sworn in by the Acting Town Clerk, Mr Vitalis Shonhai.

Cllr Tabe said he was grateful for the opportunity to become the new mayor and has vowed to service with distinction.

“We intend to provide excellent services, including appropriate water supply, garbage collection, and many other essential services that the public requires,” he said.

“We guarantee that we will restore and uphold order in the city.”

Cllr Chiwara is seeking re-election in the upcoming Ward 2 by-election following her short-lived stint as Masvingo City mayor.

She was the first young female elected mayor before her party recalled her. Cllr Daniel Mberikunashe has been carrying out mayoral duties in an acting capacity