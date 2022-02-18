NEW: Miners armed with stones rob man of pistol

Midlands Bureau Chief

FOUR miners have been arrested for allegedly stealing a pistol with six rounds as well as 161 grammes of gold from a gold buyer at a mine in Shurugwi.

Two siblings, Dereck (27) and Prosper Mudzengi (19), Wellington Ncube (26) and Malvin Simo Simwandala (27) allegedly robbed Mr Tichaona Darangwa before reporting him to the police for allegedly trespassing into their mine.

This was heard by Gweru provincial magistrate Mr Tendai Mabwe during the appearance of the accused persons facing a count each of robbery.

The quartet was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody on free bail to today.

Mr Darangwa, the court heard, is a popular gold buyer from Gweru and a director of Umcima 70 Gold mine in Shurugwi.

Dereck, Prosper, Ncube and Simwandala are all employed at Arish Red Gold mine in Shurugwi.

It is the State case that on April 30 last year in the morning, Mr Darangwa went to Arish Red Gold mine to allegedly meet his business partner Mr Anderson Muchinje.

Whilst at the mine, the court heard that the accused persons allegedly approached him armed with stones and an altercation arose.

The court heard that acting in common purpose the four accused persons allegedly attacked the complainant with stones and he fell down.

Dereck allegedly forcibly took Mr Darangwa’s pistol with six rounds from the waist of his trousers.

The court heard that the accused persons allegedly searched Mr Darangwa and took 161grams of gold.

Dereck, Prosper, Ncube and Simwandala allegedly took the complainant to a police station in Shurugwi accusing him of trespassing into their mine

On the same date and in the afternoon, the court heard that the police recovered Mr Darangwa’s pistol loaded with six rounds from Lesley Maringe.

Maringe the court heard indicated that he got the firearm from Dereck.

Mr Darangwa was referred to Shurugwi District Hospital for medical attention after sustaining severe injuries from the attack.