New model houses for displaced Binga villagers

Senior Business Reporter

LONDON-listed natural resource development company, Contango Holdings, says all relocations required for mining or processing operations to commence have been done.

It noted in the latest update that the first phase of constructing new houses for people to be displaved by mining operations is nearing completion.

Posting on its official Twitter handle, the firm said “First phase of relocation nearing completion.

“After consultation with the local community predominantly new brick housing has been constructed to replace existing housing.

“All relocations required for #CGO mining/processing operations to commence have now happened.”