New monthly hip-hop show emerges in Bulawayo

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

In celebration of hip-hop’s golden jubilee last year, Bulawayo is gearing up to revive a genre that once propelled local rappers to national acclaim.

The inaugural “#ForTheCITY” gig, a collaboration between StarMichy Entertainment, Pineapple Multimedia, and Certifyd Audio, is set to take place at Stop Over Bar on February 3, starting at midday. Attendees can expect a gathering of hip-hop enthusiasts uniting for bars, metaphors, and rhymes.

Organiser Michelle Zee stated that the #ForTheCITY initiative aims not only to celebrate hip-hop culture but also to introduce the community to local music through an exceptional lineup of DJs and select live performances from city’s artistes.

“The team I have has a wealth of experience in the industry, understanding the essentials to establish a successful movement. We are committed to ensuring that each edition brings a unique element to keep the audience captivated. Our focus goes beyond mere performances; our goal is to cultivate a strong and engaged following.

“With a lineup featuring more DJs than MCs, we are placing a significant emphasis on delivering a rich and immersive experience,” said Michelle Zee.

Recognising past issues in hip-hop events, such as disorganisation and inconsistency, Michelle Zee expressed her commitment to addressing these challenges with the experienced team she has assembled.

She said each edition of the show will offer something unique to keep the audience engaged. The focus of the sessions will extend beyond performances, aiming to build a solid and engaged following.

Bulawayo has a rich history of influential rappers who have carried the hip-hop genre on their shoulders, including Awa Khiwe, the late Cal Vin, and Asaph.

– @MbuleloMpofu