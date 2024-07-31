NEW: More charges for Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu over Harare street lights tender

Two officials from Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, are now facing more charges of fraud and corruption.

The duo is accused of submitting falsified documents while bidding for a Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) said the tender for two lots to repair street lights was re-advertised by the City of Harare in May 2024.

In their bid, Mpofu and Chimombe, acting on behalf of Juluka Enndo Joint Venture, allegedly misrepresented their compliance with the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act (PPDPA).

“They allegedly also submitted a financial report claiming it was audited by a consultancy company which investigations have revealed is not registered,” reads part of the statement.

Mpofu and Chimombe are already in custody on fraud charges emanating from the Presidential Goat Scheme after they received money from Treasury and failed to supply the goats.