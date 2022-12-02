New movement, Amapiano Ward to promote local music

Millicent Dube, Showbiz Reporter

A movement called Amapiano Ward that seeks to support local Amapiano music is being launched in Bulawayo tomorrow.

The launch has been slated for Sway Bulawayo pub and carwash (just after Hartsfield Tshisanyama).

DJ Prince Eskhosini and DJ Stinah, the brains behind this movement said 80% of the music that will be played will be from locals.

“Artistes have been complaining that club DJs are not utilising local content. Amapiano as a genre has taken the music industry by storm and as a result, we have local artistes’ music submerged with banging hits. This music has been dying down because there’s no place for publicity. Therefore, we saw an opportunity and decided to create a platform that would support local Amapiano music,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini.

He said the Amapiano Ward would be hosted every Saturday from midday.

Instead of having live performances, DJ Eskhosini said they will have up-and-coming DJs on rotation in the form of DJ Ntu2kay and Nesbit for the first editions.

“The main aim is to get people to enjoy the music and DJ sets. Then for the coming events, we’ll have artistes performing and hopefully, we’ll get more sponsors to keep the initiative alive,” said DJ Prince Eskhosini.

The selected venue, the DJ said is conducive for the audience as it offers a space where they can sit and openly chat while listening to music.

“It’s very spacious and offers braai facilities, a VIP section and other outdoor necessities. The venue gives revellers a nice outdoor experience and is conducive to varying clientele.”