NEW: Mozambican President Daniel Chapo to officially open ZITF

Online Reporter

MOZAMBICAN President Daniel Chapo is scheduled to officially open the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF, this year, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere has announced.

Speaking at the post-Cabinet media briefing, Minister Muswere said this year’s fair will be held between April 21-26.

It.11 run under the theme “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Landscape,

This year, event has been extended to six days.

Ninety-five percent of the space has been booked to date, compared to 87 percent during the same period last year.

International exhibitor space uptake has increased, with 29 countries having registered.

These include Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union delegation, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, German, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the Unit. Kingdom, the Unit. States of America, Unit. Arab Emirates and Zambia.

This surpasses 27 participating countries in 2024.

Asian giant India 11 also be participating.