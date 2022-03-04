NEW: Mr Zimbabwe to launch sponsorship package

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

REIGNING Mr Zimbabwe Men’s Physique Ryan Gumbo will on Saturday launch his sponsorship package for this year’s Trysupps Novice Zimbabwe Championships to be held later this month.

Gumbo has partnered with the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness through his company TrySupps Zimbabwe for this year’s Novice Bodybuilding and Fitness contest which will be held on 26 March in Harare.

The launch of the championships will be held at TrySupps Zimbabwe Five Avenue branch in Harare. The event will be graced by the executives of the National Federation of Zimbabwe Bodybuilding and Fitness.

Gumbo who recently won the Arnold Classic Championships in South Africa says the idea to sponsor the competition is his way of giving back to the bodybuilding fraternity.

“The sport has been kind to me. All the hard work l have put in has yielded results. I want to be an example to the upcoming athletes. I feel it is important for people like myself to look back and assist youngsters who aspire to be like me. My partnership with the federation is an appreciation of what the sport gave me in my life,” Gumbo said.

The competition will serve as the bodybuilding season opener.

