New multi-purpose Queen Nandi tourism facility opens in Victoria Falls

QUEEN Nandi Place, a new multi-purpose tourism and hospitality facility, has been established in Victoria Falls to promote destination Zimbabwe through collaboration among tourism players while tapping into Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events (MICE).

Victoria Falls Safari Collection, operated by Africa Albida Tourism (AAT), has developed Queen Nandi Place on its estate in Victoria Falls, where it also runs six major businesses: Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Victoria Falls Safari Club, Victoria Falls Safari Suites, Lokuthula Lodges, The Boma – Dinner & Drum Show, and Victoria Falls Safari Spa. Queen Nandi Place takes its name from Queen Nandi, the mother of Zulu King Shaka.

AAT’s facilities in Victoria Falls are inspired by Ndebele culture, a central theme in their designs.

Speaking to tourism executives at the recent official opening ceremony, AAT’s head of sales and marketing, Mr Anald Musonza, called upon industry players to collaborate and reap the benefits of MICE tourism.

“Destinations that are thriving are those that share travel information. We need to share information and work collectively as a destination to ensure we secure big business. We must collaborate, not compete.

“As a business, we made a strategic decision to invest in MICE infrastructure, and this is a new product we have developed for the destination. So, today marks the official launch of Queen Nandi Place, an inspiring multi-purpose venue designed for impactful events and unforgettable experiences. We believe this will help fill up accommodation in the destination.

“This is a multi-purpose facility for dining experiences, meetings, gala dinners, weddings, wellness, and fitness events. This is our contribution to the development of infrastructure, and we believe it aligns with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1). We intend to focus on high-end events; we don’t want to compete with existing businesses but rather bring in new opportunities,” said Mr Musonza.

He stressed that the MICE business brings together the entire destination, including travel, aviation, culinary, leisure, and business and generates billions of United States dollars globally. Hence, there is a need for the local tourism industry to align with market and growth trends.

Queen Nandi Place can accommodate up to 200 people. It is the second events facility on the Victoria Falls Safari Lodge estate, after the 100-seater Indaba Conference Room, which is being renovated to expand its capacity to accommodate up to 150 people.

Two 50-seater breakaway rooms will also be constructed to complement the MICE facilities on the estate.

“This allows us to bid for niche events that require modern facilities. We are creating new business and employment opportunities for the community. The entire supply value chain benefits; for instance, visitors may also go on village tours or purchase souvenirs. Even the local council benefits from revenue, as businesses pay rates and bills to the City of Victoria Falls,” said Mr Musonza.

He added that the facility was built with 90 percent local materials, thereby boosting the local Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supporting the downstream industry.

Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe representative, Mrs Barbara Murasiranwa-Hughes, stated that with the right facilities and marketing, Victoria Falls will become a destination of choice.

“MICE tourism is effective, but we have not fully explored it yet. What has been lacking was marketing and facilities, and with this new venue, it will undoubtedly help increase traffic to the destination.

“Victoria Falls has generally done well, and the service we provide is a cut above the rest. With new facilities coming up, we have realised that we need more players in the sector rather than competing against each other,” she said.

Ms Kerrith O’Fee, who runs Yoga wellness activities, said: “We have a very strong partnership with the Victoria Falls Safari Collection, and together we aim to market MICE tourism. This is a niche sector, and we want to bring a new way of travelling and help Victoria Falls grow.”

Ms Tina Mubwandarikwa, founder of Ayana Africa Travel, shared that she already has a group lined up to use the new MICE venue.

“We are particularly interested in the MICE sector, especially incentives and events, and that’s where Victoria Falls Safari Lodge comes in. Victoria Falls is no longer just a safari destination; it also offers wellness, meetings, food, sport, and much more. We are marketing the facility to groups, and I see tremendous growth in tourism due to meetings and conferences,” she said.