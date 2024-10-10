New music festival, Gawami set to showcase Gwanda’s emerging artistes

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

Gwanda Artistes With a Mission (Gawami), a local arts initiative, is set to launch a music festival aimed at promoting local talent in the mining town and surrounding areas.

The festival launch will take place on December 24 at the bustling Ntepe Business Centre, a well-known hub for partygoers during the festive season.

Gawami director, Collin Sibanda, said the festival seeks to provide a breakthrough platform for emerging artistes.

“We are an arts community initiative, formalised in June this year after realising the abundance of local talent that was being overlooked. That’s when we decided to establish a permanent structure to nurture and promote this talent,” said Sibanda.

After consulting with artistes and stakeholders, Gawami developed a framework to harness the creative potential of local artistes in a sustainable and collective manner, benefiting both the artistes and their audiences.

The festival will feature artistes born in Gwanda District, including those who live locally and others based abroad.

“The music festival aims to promote and empower artistes by providing a platform for self-expression, creativity, skills training, mentorship, and poverty alleviation. It will be an annual event, with ongoing activities throughout the year,” added Sibanda.

“Our primary objective is to scout, identify, and promote talent while acting as a creative laboratory for both upcoming and established artists. We want to create an environment where artistes can fully realise their potential, working collaboratively with one another and with other stakeholders.”

– @mthabisi_mthire