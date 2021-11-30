New music: Gwanda’s Shalah releases Khayelisha

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

ON Friday, music producer Black Orient continued with his mission of releasing music on a weekly basis and this led to the recording of Khayelisha by Gwanda singer Shalah (real name Belynder Mashalyn Nyathi).

Shalah, a motivational vocalist in diverse genres was ecstatic about the release as it served as her re-introduction to the music scene after taking some time out.

The Gwanda Queen as Shalah is known, took time to tell Chronicle Showbiz what her new project is all about.

“We all ignore our conscience most of the time, no matter how right it can be. So, Khayelisha is about this girl who has had the worst upbringing in her life. She had been ignoring her conscience for a while and she finally let loose.

“The song is her conscience talking, letting her know she has to get up to work hard and do the impossible to make herself a bright future.”

The song premiered on YouTube and Shalah was humbled to work with Black Orient who has vast experience in the music industry from his Urban Grooves days back in the day.

“Black Orient is one of the coolest producers I’ve ever worked with. He has mentored me to believe in myself irrespective of where I come from. He has given me the belief that all is possible and helped me out from the very first day I met him in February. He has taught me a lot of things about the industry and I’m so grateful for that,” concluded Shalah.

Black Orient promised to keep the ball rolling as he is set to release another song this week.