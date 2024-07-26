New NACZ director, Napoleon Nyanhi engages Bulawayo Arts community

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

To strengthen ties between the arts community and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ), a delegation from the NACZ headquarters in Harare recently visited Bulawayo for an empowerment workshop with local artists and arts organisations.

The NACZ team, led by newly-appointed executive director, Napoleon Nyanhi and assistant director for Art Promotions and Development, Barbara Gotore, met with Bulawayo-based artists and arts practitioners at the Cillas Conference Centre last Friday.

The delegation also included programmes officers, Oliver Chauke and Tafara Vuta, as well as finance officer, Bornface Chengahomwe. NACZ Provincial Arts Manager for Bulawayo, Cleopatra Dube, was also in attendance and expressed excitement about the visit and its potential to empower local artists.

The main focus of the workshop was “Training Workshops for the Creative and Culture Industry”, with the NACZ representatives delivering intensive sessions on a variety of topics. These included arts organisation registration and regularisation, documentation and research systems, financial management and branding.

In his opening remarks, Nyanhi praised the work of his predecessor, Nicholas Moyo, who is now the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture. He promised to build on Moyo’s legacy and work closely with artistes to further develop Zimbabwe’s creative and cultural industries.

Nyanhi went on to outline his vision for the future.

“I’m determined to transform the creative and cultural sector. My focus is on creating an environment where creatives can thrive and sustain themselves through their craft. The positive spirit and active participation from arts practitioners across various provinces in shaping the National Film Strategy are promising.

“The recent CCI workshop at Cillas Conference Centre in Bulawayo further demonstrates my commitment to equipping the industry with the knowledge needed to elevate our standards in the arts,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of producing local content that resonates with local communities, drawing parallels to the success of Nollywood in Nigeria. He also encouraged Zimbabwean artistes to take pride in their work and strive for excellence, even if it means embracing the possibility of failure along the way.

“Whatever we have failed before, we can try again with a different strategy. I also want my opportunity to fail if need be, but maybe, just maybe, this time we get it right. If we get one out of five things right, that’s fair enough, that’s good enough in my view,” he concluded.

Other presentations were from Chengahomwe who delivered on, “Managing Donor Funds, Project Funds and Acquittal” as well as Chauke’s “The CCI Management – Events and Programmes” and another one on branding, which was Vuta’s presentation.

The workshop was well-received by the participating artistes and arts organisations, who expressed gratitude for the learning opportunity and the chance to engage directly with the NACZ leadership.

The event also provided a platform for the creative community to share their perspectives and make recommendations for the ongoing development of the sector. — @MbuleloMpofu