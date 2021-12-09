NEW: Norman Mapeza re-appointed Warriors coach

09 Dec, 2021 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
NEW: Norman Mapeza re-appointed Warriors coach Norman Mapeza

The Chronicle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Former Warriors midfielder and captain Norman Mapeza has been officially retained as the national team coach and will lead the squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. The appointment was done after consultations and guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Mandla Mpofu

In a brief note, Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said the FC Platinum gaffer has been given the latitude to choose his own assistants.

Xolisani Gwesela

“In consultation and with guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission, coach Norman Mapeza will continue as Head Coach and will guide Warriors to the Cameroon Afcon finals. The coach has been given latitude to come up with his assistants in the interest of team work,” said Gwesela.

Energy Murambadoro

Mapeza who was in charge of the Warriors’ last four World Cup qualifiers, has been working with Mandla Lulu Mpofu, Taurayi Mangwiro and Energy Murambadoro who was the goalkeeper’s coach.

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting