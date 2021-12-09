NEW: Norman Mapeza re-appointed Warriors coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Former Warriors midfielder and captain Norman Mapeza has been officially retained as the national team coach and will lead the squad at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon. The appointment was done after consultations and guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission.

In a brief note, Zifa acting chief executive officer Xolisani Gwesela said the FC Platinum gaffer has been given the latitude to choose his own assistants.

“In consultation and with guidance from the Sports and Recreation Commission, coach Norman Mapeza will continue as Head Coach and will guide Warriors to the Cameroon Afcon finals. The coach has been given latitude to come up with his assistants in the interest of team work,” said Gwesela.

Mapeza who was in charge of the Warriors’ last four World Cup qualifiers, has been working with Mandla Lulu Mpofu, Taurayi Mangwiro and Energy Murambadoro who was the goalkeeper’s coach.