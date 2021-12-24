NEW: One dead, 15 injured in Beitbridge accident

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

ONE person died while 15 others were injured, eight of them seriously, when a Harare-bound Munhenzva cross-border bus they were travelling in burst a tyre and landed on its roof.

The accident occurred near Matshiloni area along the Beitbridge – Masvingo road on Thursday afternoon.

The bus was carrying 29 Zimbabweans returning from South Africa.

The injured have since been taken to Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention, while the deceased (a bus crew member) was taken to a mortuary at the same hospital.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations into the accident were underway.

“The accident occurred around 2 pm on Thursday when the bus burst one of its tyres and landed on its roof. As a result, 15 people were injured, eight of them seriously, while seven incurred minor injuries.

At the same time, we want to urge bus operators to always observe curfew hours to ensure the safety of their passengers considering that we are recording a surge in armed robberies beyond curfew hours,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

