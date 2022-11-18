New opponents for Amakhosikazi in Chibuku Super Cup curtain raiser

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that FC Platinum Royals will now face Bulawayo Chiefs women’s side, Amakhosikazi to curtain raise the Chibuku Super Cup final pitting Bulawayo Chiefs and Herentals at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Amakhosikazi were initially meant to face Herentals women who have said they are not able to fulfil the fixture owing to other commitments.

The FC Platinum Royals and Amakhosikazi match is however expected to be an equally exciting tie.

Both sides recently got promoted into the women’s Super League having won the division championship title in their respective regions.

Amakhosikazi coach Evans Netha said his charges were ready for Sunday’s tie which will kick-off at 11 am.

“We respect them. They were crowned champions in their Central Region Division One league. We are taking that game seriously because it’s champion versus champion. People should come in their numbers and watch beautiful football.

“I can say we are ready for them and we will do our best to make sure that we win the game. They lost only one match this season and that shows how much of a good side they are. I think the team that will play good football and take their chances will win the game,” said Netha.

Amakhosikazi have been in spectacular form this season, with their players Patience Ndlovu having netted 20 goals, Lorraine Mupasi 17, Nomqhele Donga 12 and Nothabo Nkabinde found the target 11 times.

Fans who will watch the Chibuku Super Cup final will pay just US$1 for a seat for the rest of the ground, US$2 for the VIP while the VVIP will be strictly for invited guests.

The reduced charges come as a relief for many fans of the Premier League who have for long complained of not affording the traditional US$3 they had to fork to watch league matches.

Fans in Bulawayo had a chance to watch a rehearsal of the final when Chiefs beat Herentals 2-1 in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter on October 30 at Luveve Stadium, a match that was poorly attended.

For the finals, the sponsors have also lined up some entertainment from popular dance ensemble Inkululeko Yabatsha School of Arts (Iyasa) and rhumba/tshibilika musician Clement Magwaza together with Macrey Super Sounds.

