COMMENT: New opposition culture welcome

A new culture of opposition politics that respects and advances the country’s interests as opposed to being stooges of the West, is emerging in Zimbabwe.

This is as it should be because members of opposition political parties are Zimbabweans first and foremost hence should work for Zimbabwe’s development and prosperity. Zimbabweans should have a shared vision regardless of one’s political affiliation when it comes to national interests.

It is therefore encouraging to hear opposition leaders such as Mr Douglas Mwonzora urging everyone across the political divide to work for the country’s economic development.

Speaking at the launch of the second phase of the national mass vaccination programme in Victoria Falls last Wednesday, Mr Mwonzora said the opposition parties had adopted a new philosophy, a new way of doing politics guided by what is in the best interest of Zimbabweans. “It must be Zimbabweans first and our political self-aggrandisement second,” said Mr Mwonzora.

He said gone are the days of politics of acrimony, violence, hate and intolerance. Mr Mwonzora said yesteryear’s opposition politics should be substituted by rational disputation and tolerance.

Earlier President Mnangagwa had criticised the penchant for confrontation and violence by some opposition party elements saying such strategy leads to destruction. President Mnangagwa said it was normal to have different persuasions but that should not lead to citizens being destructive.

The opposition parties have in the past been used by agents of regime change to organise violent demonstrations which in many cases left a trail of destruction in different cities and towns.

The approach of the opposition in the past was to use violence in the hope of causing anarchy and making the country ungovernable. It is therefore pleasing to note that most opposition political parties have changed as they now realise that they have an obligation to contribute to the social and economic development of the country and as such most of them are members of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

It is our fervent hope that the few who are not members of Polad including the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance, will soon see the light.

It is a fact that Zimbabwe is endowed with abundant natural resources that can make a difference and as already alluded to, what is required is citizens to unite and exploit these resources regardless of their political persuasions.

It is therefore incumbent upon each and every Zimbabwean to act responsibly and refuse to be used by the country’s detractors to disturb peace, a prerequisite for economic development.