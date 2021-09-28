NEW: Over 2,3 million small holder farmers benefit from social protection schemes

File pic: Headman Abel Mangisi of Gokwe South District displays the bumper harvest he got under the Pfumvudza/Intwasa programme (Picture Eliah Saushoma)

OVER 2,3 million small holder farmers benefit from social protection schemes annually with 15 000 farmers benefitting from the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) commonly known as Command Agriculture, annually.

In a statement Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement, Dr Anxious Masuka said Government will continue to implement the two-pronged approach in financing agricultural activities with fiscus focusing on supporting vulnerable households with inputs under the Presidential Inputs Scheme.

He said some farmers were however not owing up to their financial obligations under NEAPS and measures were in place to recover the outstanding loans.

“The National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (NEAPS) commonly known as Command Agriculture which began in 2016 has laid a solid foundation for ensuring national food security, accelerating import substitution, increasing employment, improving incomes and livelihoods and has provided a basis for broadening agriculture exports.

“Over 15 000 farmers benefit from NEAPS annually while over 2,3 million small holder farmers benefit from social protection schemes annually,” he said.

Dr Masuka said the success of NEAPS is pivotal for sustainable financing of the agricultural sector. He said repayment of loans by farmers was also key in the success of the scheme. He said Government has issued Statutory Instruments to protect contractors under the scheme, including Government.

Dr Masuka said some farmers were however ignoring these SI’s as they were side marketing their crops thereby prejudicing contractors while others were not repaying their debts even though they had the capacity to do so. He said some farmers were misusing inputs.

Dr Masuka said measures were being undertaken to deal with unscrupulous farmers.

“The contract arrangements for the 2021/2022 season are being strengthened to deter side marketing, non-performance and under performance. Farmers with outstanding debts will not be enrolled for the 2021/2022 season until they have made repayment of at least 50 percent of the loan by September 30 or a repayment of 80 percent of the loan by November 30,” said Dr Masuka.

He said alternatively defaulting farmers have to sign a commitment asset pledge to pay the programme in full before the onset of the 2021/2022 farming season.

Dr Masuka said banks that lend money to farmers that have not fulfilled the requirements will be liable to any defaults.

