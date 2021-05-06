New pageant, Miss Gwanda Culture on the cards

Chairperson of Master Gee Media Mthokozisi Maqhoba handing over the grand prizethe queen's prize to the Planet Kadder Academy directors Khoikhoi and Kadder

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

A NEW modelling pageant, Miss Gwanda Culture, which is focusing on promoting the mining town’s modelling industry and culture will be introduced on May 22 with 15 female models aged between 18 and 25 years set to take to the ramp.

The pageant will be held at Asima Conference Room with Master G, an organisation that is all about identifying and promoting arts talent, forking out close to R10 000 for prizes.

A brainchild of Planet Kadder Academy, Miss Gwanda Culture will be run under the theme: “Resilience in safeguarding creative and cultural diversity”.

Planet Kadder Academy founder, Kadder, who is a kwaito musician said the pageant is set to take place annually.

“We’re preparing to host the inaugural pageant with the mission being to identify, nurture and produce reputable models in Gwanda. We want to produce models who’ll be eligible for national and even international pageants, for example, Miss Tourism Zimbabwe to begin with,” said Kadder.

Kadder said the other objective is to have models who will clinch ambassadorial deals locally and even outside the country.

“We want to motivate young girls to also partake in advocacy such as SRHR, GBV and corruption among other issues. The other objective is to promote the various cultures of the rainbow province as well, hence why the pageant will be held during the culture week celebrations.”

She added that they want to grow the pageant in a way that will see exhibitions of cultural designs being showcased concurrently with the pageant.

“We also intend to have designers exhibit their products and even dressing some of the models in line with the theme,” she said.

On the day of the pageant, Planet Kadder Academy artistes’ will perform and these include Mfanomsuthu, Le-Ratoe, Gama, Mafuka, USwid’Wodwa and Miss Gwanda Junior, Mbalenhle Mazengera. The pageant will also coincide with Khoikhoi’s EP DaKhoimustbeCrazy launch. – @mthabisi_mthire