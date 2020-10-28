New pageant, Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World introduced

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

A new pageant, Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World has been introduced with event organisers saying auditions for models will be held countrywide starting next month.

The lady who will be crowned at a finale pencilled for November 21 in Harare is set to represent the country at the Miss Tourism World finals to be held in China in December.

Pageant organisers, 24/7 Entertainment who are working in conjunction with Channel D said the local pageant will run under the theme: “Promoting Brand Zimbabwe, Unmasking the Zimbabwean Beauty”.

At a press conference held in Harare on Monday, 24/7 general manager Tapfumaneyi Banhire said: “We’d like to crown a beautiful model that represents the true essence of Zimbabwean beauty, resilience and intellect. A model that will be able to compete on an international stage and raise our flag high as the country’s ambassador.”

He was accompanied to the press conference by their public relations officer Lauren Grace and Wilbert Rukato of Size Four Modelling Agency.

Banhire said they are hoping to get 15 models who will vie for the crown.

“The finals will have 15 contestants chosen countrywide from three auditions which will be held in Harare (Northern Region) on November 7 followed by Gweru (Central Region) on November 12 and Bulawayo (Southern Region) on November 14,” said Banhire.

He said applications for auditions will be done online through the 24/7 Entertainment Facebook page.

“Applicants must be between 21-24 years old, minimum 1.73 m tall, beautiful and intelligent.”

Once shortlisted, the final 15 contestants will be in boot camp from November 16 to 20 where they will undergo grooming and deportment. “The training will be coordinated by established persons in the modelling industry. The crowning ceremony will be held in Harare on the 21st of November but due to Covid-19 health regulations, only invited guests and dignitaries will attend the event.

“The rest of the country will follow the event through a live broadcast on several platforms,” Banhire said.

Prizes for the winners include US$ cash prizes and a branded Toyota IST for the ultimate winner. The first princess, second princess, Miss Personality and People’s Choice will also get US$ cash prizes and gift hampers. – @mthabisi_mthire.