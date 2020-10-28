New pageant, Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World introduced

Mthabisi Tshuma in Harare

A new pageant, Zimbabwe Miss Tourism World has been introduced with event organisers saying auditions for models will be held countrywide starting next month.

The lady who will be crowned at a finale pencilled for November 21 in Harare is set to represent the country at the Miss Tourism World finals to be held in China in December.

Pageant organisers, 24/7 Entertainment who are working in conjunction with Channel D said the local pageant will run under the theme: “Promoting Brand Zimbabwe, Unmasking the Zimbabwean Beauty”.

At a press conference held in Harare on Monday, 24/7 general manager Tapfumaneyi Banhire said: “We’d like to crown a beautiful model that represents the true essence of Zimbabwean beauty, resilience and intellect. A model that will be able to compete on an international stage and raise our flag high as the country’s ambassador.”

He was accompanied to the press conference by their public relations officer Lauren Grace and Wilbert Rukato of Size Four Modelling Agency.

More to follow…