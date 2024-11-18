New parking management system complaints handling mechanism for Bulawayo

Peter Matika [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council is set to introduce an independent supervisory body to monitor and investigate reports and complaints that would have emanated from the city’s contracted parking management company – Tendy Three Investments.

The decision to introduce an independent player to monitor operations, stems from a series of complaints of abuse, misconduct and intimidation by TTI traffic enforcers.

Last month BCC launched an investigation into a case of alleged misconduct by TTI traffic enforcers, who reportedly inhumanely clamped the vehicle of a motorist who was trying to catch her breath, as she was feeling faint.

The motorist, according to reports suffers from diabetes and had her vehicle clamped by TTI, when she reportedly temporarily stopped at a no parking zone along Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, as she was feeling dizzy and feared that she would cause an accident.

The incident stirred a hornet’s nest, with calls of the revocation of the parking management authority’s contract with BCC and garnered a prompt response from Bulawayo mayor Councillor David Coltart, who said their behaviour and actions are unacceptable.

Other complaints are of TTI traffic enforcers who clamp elderly people’s vehicles in the CBD, as well as those of people seeking medical attention from clinics and medicine from pharmacies.

In a statement, Bulawayo town clerk Mr Christopher Dube said the regulator will also ensure that all complaints are treated with fairness, confidentiality and efficiency.

He said the independent regulator will be in charge of monitoring all complaints related to parking management and enforcement activities carried out by TTI on behalf of BCC.

“To provide a systematic approach for handling parking-related complaints and to promote accountability and continuous improvement in parking services,” said Mr Dube.

He said complaint categories may include and will not be limited to cases of unfair issuance of parking tickets or fines.

“Some categories include improper conduct by enforcement personnel. Faulty or unclear parking signage and payment systems. Inadequate or malfunctioning parking equipment. Disputes over charges or penalties. Dissatisfaction expressed by the customer for services not being delivered within the agreed quality or turnaround time and any other dissatisfaction expressed relating to customer service,” said Mr Dube.

Mr Dube said he met with the Mayor councillor David Coltart, as well as TTI senior management to discuss the operations of the parking management partnership.

Mr Dube said several issues, including rampant complaints and challenges in the parking management project, the need to adhere to resolutions of the previous meetings regarding the behaviour of staff and the turnaround time in handling cases of clamped vehicles driven by the elderly, disabled and people in ill health were discussed.

“The mayor emphasised the need to ensure that the dignity of the motorists and the value of Ubuntu are upheld at all times in the parking management. Emphasis was on the need to ensure that the parking project and the implementation of the By-law are done in a fair and non-discriminatory manner city wide,” said Mr Dube.

He said it was also agreed upon that TTI employees must maintain and uphold discipline, with a need for constant training and re-education and instituting disciplinary measures for those who act out of order.

“To also expedite the response time for all appeals made the City of Bulawayo and Tendy Three Investments Pvt Ltd have developed a Complaints and Grievance Handling mechanism for the Parking management project.”

“The development of a clear grievance procedure is key in maintaining a fair and consistent approach to resolving parking management complaints. This will also assist in ensuring that residents, motorists and members of the public have a formal route to voice their concerns and that these are addressed in a structured and legally compliant manner,” said Mr Dube.