New player takes over Hillside Hospital

Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid branch manager, Mr Andile Ndlovu, shows part of the dialysis equipment at the hospital in Bulawayo yesterday

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

RUGARE/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid has opened a new dialysis hospital in Bulawayo and also acquired the Premier Service Medical Investments (PSMI) Hillside Hospital.

The new 24-hour hospital, which is located along George Silundika Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue in the city centre, will offer dialysis services.

Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid acquired the PSMI Hillside Hospital last month.

The facility, which was closed down sometime last year, will be offering all services except for maternity.

Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid branch manager, Mr Andile Ndlovu, said the 24-hour dialysis hospital will start operating once the Ministry of Health and Child Care gives it the green light.

The hospital has already been equipped with modern dialysis machines, blood pressure machines, 10 hospital beds, a cleansing machine, five bathrooms, three renal rooms, and a solar power backup.

“The hospital will accommodate everyone including people who are not part of our medical aid cover. As for the Hillside Hospital, we will announce its official opening after renovations are done and we have put all the required equipment,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the two hospitals will be run by Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid founder and director, Ms Quinn Sowa.

“I can’t say the exact amount of money we have spent so far on this dialysis hospital because we are not yet done with purchasing all the machines, but once we are done, l am sure sharing the figure will not be a problem,” said Mr Ndlovu.

He said the dialysis hospital can handle up to 15 people a day.

“Dialysis is a long procedure, it takes roughly between five to six hours for one patient to finish the procedure and after that patient is done ,we then need to sterilise all the equipment so that we do not pass any germs and infections to other patients,” said Mr Ndlovu.

“We are not here to compete with anyone, but we are here to work hand in hand with everyone and we hope the already existing hospitals will guide us and help us as we navigate our way in the field.”

Rugare/Hlalani Kuhle Medical Aid was launched in November 2022 by Ms Sowa, a Zimbabwean medical entrepreneur who was based in the United Kingdom (UK) and heeded the Second Republic’s call to invest back home in a bid to ensure the country reaches an upper-middle-economy by 2030.

On establishing a medical aid, Ms Sowa, who had lived in the UK for over 22 years and has 15 years of experience as a psychiatrist nurse, and psychologist, said her goal was to ensure the healthcare needs of citizens are taken care of. — @flora_sibanda