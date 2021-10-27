New PMD for Byo

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

Dr Maphios Siamuchembu has been appointed Provincial Medical Director for Bulawayo (PMD) replacing Dr Welcome Mlilo who has been acting since last year.

Dr Siamuchembu who is from Binga District, has held a number of positions in the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

Prior to the latest appointment, he was a specialist surgeon at the United Bulawayo Hospitals.

Dr Siamuchembu whose appointment is with effect from October 1, has urged Bulawayo residents to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as it has been proved that vaccines being used in the country help in fighting the virus.

“Covid -19 has changed our lives in unprecedented ways. My number one request is for everyone to get vaccinated.

Science has proved the safety and efficacy of the vaccines we are using in Zimbabwe in reducing disease severity, need for hospitalisation and the number of deaths. I therefore urge everyone to get vaccinated,” he said.

Dr Siamuchembu however said even after vaccination, people should continue with hand hygiene, correct wearing of masks, physical distancing and avoid gatherings where possible.

He said if more people get vaccinated, Bulawayo will achieve herd immunity soon which is an advantage for the province.

Dr Siamuchembu has worked at Karanda Mission Hospital in Mt Darwin and was at one time acting District Medical Officer for Guruve.–@themkhust