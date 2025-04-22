NEW: Police commend public as country remains peaceful

Online Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has assured the nation that the security situation across the country remains calm and peaceful.

In a statement posted on their official X (formerly Twitter) account this morning, the police expressed appreciation for the public’s continued cooperation in maintaining law and order.

“The ZRP informs the public that the security situation in the country is peaceful,” reads the statement.

“The public is commended for the smooth flow of traffic and cooperation with the police in maintaining law and order in the country.”

Authorities highlighted the importance of collaboration between law enforcement and citizens, noting that the orderly conduct on the roads and in public spaces was a testament to the public’s commitment to peace and safety.

The statement comes as the country prepares for a number of high-profile events, including the opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo.

Security has been heightened in key areas.