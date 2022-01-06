NEW: Police Deputy Commissioner-Generals reshuffled

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has reshuffled his four Deputy Commissioner-Generals as part of the police’s policy of enhancing performance and the need to meet new policing demands as the country gears for Vision 2030.

Deputy Comm-Gen Stephen Mutamba was reassigned from operations to administration while Deputy Comm-Gen Mind Elliot Ngirandi from crime to human resources.

Deputy Comm-Gen Learn Ncube will now head the Police Services operations from administration while Deputy Comm-Gen Lorraine Chipato was moved to crime from human resources.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the developments.

“The ZRP advises the public that the Commissioner-General of Police Tandabantu Godwin Matanga has reassigned deputy commissioner generals in the police to new portfolios as listed.

“The re-assignment is part of the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Human Resource Policy of enhancing performance in the organisation, ensure versatility among the senior officers, tapping into the senior officers’ experience as well as expertise, job rotation, job rotation and the need to meet new policing demands as the country gears for Vision 2030,” he said. – Herald