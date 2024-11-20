NEW: Police launch investigation into Harare CBD murder

Nyore Madzianike

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has intensified investigations into the gruesome murder of a motorist found in Harare’s Central Business District on Tuesday morning.

The victim had sustained stab wounds, and his car’s tyres were punctured, sparking a thorough probe into the circumstances surrounding the killing.

The motorist was identified as Artwell Nyamayaro aged 24.

“Police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of murder in which Artwell Nyamayaro (24) was found dead with stab wounds on the right leg at corner Simon Vengesai Muzenda Street and Nelson Mandela Street on 19/11/24 at around 0645 hours. Police recovered a Mazda Demio vehicle, registration number AFS 3528, at the scene.

“The driver’s seat was blood stained and the vehicle had two punctured tyres,” said Commissioner Paul Nyathi.

Comm Nyathi appealed for anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.