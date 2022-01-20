NEW: Professor Ncube among Africa’s top five 5 Finance Ministers

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A FRENCH publication, Financial Afrik, has ranked Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, among Africa’s top five Treasury heads in 2021.

Posting on his official Twitter handle yesterday, Prof Ncube expressed excitement over the rating saying the ranking was based on popular vote and qualitative analysis of candidates, and considered by adjudicators.

“I am very pleased to have been voted and ranked in the top five Ministers of Finance in Africa in 2021 by the French publication, Financial Afrik. This is based on a popular vote and qualitative analysis of candidate, and considered by jury,” he said.

Prof Ncube said on the top five list were also his counterparts from Mauritania, Benin, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“These ministers were judged to have implemented transformative economic policies with results,” he said.

The French publication has credited Prof Ncube for reducing Zimbabwe’s inflation from 837 percent to 60,74 percent. @KazungaOliver