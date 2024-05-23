New reality TV series “Life with Ackim” to highlight human resilience

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Ackim Bukhosi Tshuma, the founder of Creative Minds Talents House, is set to launch a reality TV show that delves into his daily life.

Titled “Life with Ackim”, the first season comprises 15 episodes and is scheduled to premiere on June 28 on Play Africa, a channel with an application where users can download and watch movies and shows.

The cast of “Life with Ackim” features Lindokuhle Dube (student), Brendon DMi (photographer), Ackim, Snow Denzel Kababo (student), Ackim’s family members, and Thandolwenkosi Sibanda (a television presenter).

Ackim stated that the show aims to highlight the unique experiences and perspectives of a diverse group of individuals as they navigate a series of engaging challenges and scenarios.

“‘Life with Ackim’ promises to be a captivating show that showcases the complexities of human relationships and the resilience of the human spirit. We are thrilled to share this project with audiences.

“This show is going to showcase a lot about my friends and family to motivate youths that in life if you fall, you must pick yourself up and move on. The show is going to teach families forgiveness and acceptance of one another. Fashion, glam, traveling, and lifestyle patterns are some of the themes,” said Ackim. – @mthabisi_mthire