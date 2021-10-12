NEW: Residents lose US$18 000 to Ponzi scheme

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

POLICE have arrested a fraudster for allegedly duping residents of money amounting to US$18 300 in a Ponzi scheme.

In their Twitter page, police said Farai Chingombe tricked residents of Hwange into investing their money into a fake crypto shares investment.

“The ZRP urges members of the public to be wary of fraudsters inviting them to invest their hard-earned cash in Ponzi-schemes. From January to August 2021, four Hwange residents were duped various amounts adding to US$18 300 after being asked to invest in a crypto shares investment. Meanwhile Police have arrested Farai Chingombe (38) in connection with the fraud case,” said the police.

I’m another case a Bulawayo man (36) lost US$60, Huawei 27 cellphone and 65 grammes of gold after he was robbed in Chegutu.

Police said the victim had been lured to Shamva by suspect, Anyway Munjeyi who is still at large to buy gold before he teamed up with two other accomplices to attack him in Chegutu on his way home to Bulawayo.

