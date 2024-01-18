New road for Kamativi…20 km Cross Dete-Binga Road rehabilitation on the cards

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

KAMATIVI Mining Company (KMC) which recently started extracting lithium from the old tin mine, has constructed close to 4km of a new road and is also rehabilitating a 20km stretch on the Cross Dete-Binga Road.

With plans to increase production of spodumene concentrate from 1 000 to 6 000 tonnes per annum starting in June, KMC has also gone an extra mile rehabilitating infrastructure in Kamativi.

Kamativi Tin Mine closed in 1994 when the international price of tin plummeted to unsustainable levels.

At that time the tin mine employed about 3 000 workers and still had a lifespan of over 40 years.

For three decades, Kamativi turned into a ghost town and infrastructure that included roads, buildings, water and power facilities were vandalised.

The mine has reopened, now as KMC, a joint venture between Sichuan Pude Technology of China and Zimbabwe Mining Development Company. In its first phase of operations, the mine has made significant strides in restoring infrastructure to its former glory.

KMC has resurfaced a road from the mine’s main gate to the Cross Dete-Binga road up to the roundabout.

The road that connects from the roundabout to the business centre has also been tarred including the one that passes through the police station to the Transmedia transmitters.

Another tarred section of the road leading to the community hall has been named after Chief Nekatambe as it falls under his jurisdiction.

Work is underway to repair other road stretches. All the road projects were implemented at a time when the company was still doing its pre-mining activities.

KMC tested its equipment between November and December before going full throttle concerning operations early this month.

The biggest project on the road infrastructure is the construction of a new 3,5km road from the Gwayi River mountains past Kamativi. The road branches off the main road from mine.

A Chronicle news crew observed that the tarred section of the road has clear carriageway markings and signs.

While the community has reservations about the diversion of the road saying they would now have to walk long distances to catch transport on the highway, the company has assured them that bigger things are in store as work is underway to construct a bus rank within Kamativi, a development that will attract buses branch off into Kamativi.

KMC chief operating officer Mr Dexi Liang said besides upgrading the road network, the company is also reconnecting Kamativi to the national grid and water services.

“In 2023, we opened a 2km road network inside Kamativi from the turn-off to the clinic as a direct gift to the community because we know that it is important to have good roads. This year we have done 3,5km on the main road including the road linking the clinic and St Theresa School,” he said.

“On the issue of concerns about the main road, we have met engineers for the design of a bus terminus and we are working together with the local leaders to bring buses into the mine compound. So in short we will be constructing a bus stop where buses in transit will rank.”

Binga road is one of the major highways, which Government has identified as a critical road in need of urgent attention following damage caused by rains and heavy trucks.

The road is littered with potholes and more than 80 percent of the entire stretch has become a nightmare for motorists.

Government declared the country’s road network a state of emergency owing to the extent of the damage.

Other roads that require attention in Matabeleland North are the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls, Bulawayo-Tsholotsho and Bulawayo-Nkayi roads.

Mr Geneva Ncube, who is also Zanu-PF Kamativi district chairperson, welcomed the positive developments by KMC.

“We are grateful to the Second Republic under the stewardship of President Mnangagwa for bringing the investors to Kamativi. People are happy and as a chair of the ruling party, it’s now easy to stand in front of a happy community and address them on the positive development being implemented by the Zanu-PF Government,” he said.

“We now have new roads and buses will also start getting into Kamativi which is a good thing.”

Hwange Rural District Council Ward 11 Councillor Joshua Tshuma said the investor has pledged to upgrade more roads within Kamativi.