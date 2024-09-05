New route permit restrictions shock kombi operators

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

THE announcement by Government to reduce operating distances on the issuance of route permits for kombis from 120km to 60km came as a shock to public transport operators whose vehicles are plying rural routes.

The Bulawayo-Nyamandlovu-Tsholotsho Taxis Association (Bunyatsho), which has 60 members, said Government did not consult before coming up with the new policy.

Bunyatsho spokesperson Mr Matshudula Dube said the association will engage the relevant authorities to express its concerns on the shortcomings of the new policy.

“It was a very dark Wednesday morning for us after waking up to such shocking news. We have nevertheless decided to comply and complain at the same time,” said Mr Dube.

“Government is talking of mitigatory measures against road carnage by kombis but members of our association have gone for almost two decades without major accidents except for breakdowns due to the poor state of our roads.”

The new policy, which is part of efforts to reduce road accidents involving kombis, will only apply to new permit applications as existing permits will remain valid until they expire. However, all passenger public service vehicles including kombis, must now be fitted with speed limiting and monitoring devices.

Mr Dube raised concerns about the financial burden of installing these devices given that the operators are still recovering from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were grounded by the Covid-19 pandemic and as such many operators might not afford installing these devices as they are still trying to get back on their feet. The other issue is that these devices are not user-friendly as bus operators are already complaining that they always develop technical faults which then affect the engine of the bus,” said Mr Dube. He also said kombis plying rural routes cannot speed due to the state of most roads hence the speed limiting devices might not be necessary.

“The distance from Bulawayo to Tsholotsho is 112km but kombis are taking a minimum of four hours. I believe Government should have consulted first on this issue,” said Mr Dube.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development announced on Tuesday that it had with immediate effect reduced the radius-based restrictions for kombis from 120km to 60km and that all passenger public service vehicles are to be installed with speed limiting and monitoring devices.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said the steps have been taken to mitigate against increasing road accidents which have claimed several lives while a number of passengers have been maimed.

Minister Mhona, however, said the new policy on route restrictions will only affect new permit applications while those already operating will continue operating based on the old restrictions until the permits expire.

“As the Ministry endeavours to mitigate against road traffic crashes involving kombis, a policy position has been taken to review the current radius-based restrictions for kombis on the issuance of route permits from 120 km to 60 km with effect from the 3rd of September 2024 for operators seeking new permits,” he said.

Minister Mhona said the policy shift means that all 26-seater kombis and below, will be restricted to offer transport services within a radius of distances not exceeding 60 km.

He urged commuters travelling beyond the 60 km radius to use buses, which are more predictable, reliable, comfortable and more consistent compared to the quality of service offered by kombis on long-distance routes.

“Buses also have greater leg space and baggage space for long distance travellers than kombis, which makes buses more ideal for long-distance journeys. Further, the kombis operating within the 60 km radius are prohibited from operating without installation of speed limiting and monitoring devices in terms of Section 3 (1) of Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, which prescribes that no person shall operate or drive on any road, a passenger public service vehicle registered in Zimbabwe, unless both of the devices are fitted to the vehicle,” said Minister Mhona.

He said all inspection officers should ensure that no kombi operator, driver or owner is issued with a certificate of fitness unless both devices are fitted.

All law enforcement officers, said Minister Mhona, should ensure that all kombis are in compliance as prescribed by the law.

“The route permits issued before this statement will remain valid and shall continue to be legal documents until their validity has expired. However, with immediate effect, the ministry will not tolerate any kombi, which operates without the speed limiting and monitoring devices,” said Minister Mhona.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Ministry spokesperson, Ms Judith Nhau said the ministry will soon respond to the concerns raised by the affected operators.