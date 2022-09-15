New series, Bundu raises awareness on poaching

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

A NEW series named Bundu has come to the small screens in a bid to raise awareness of poaching activities. The 3kTV series is found on DStv channel 293.

Bundu executive producer Eddie Ndhlovu said his aim was to share and raise awareness, in a dramatic way, of the anti-poaching campaign. He said he hopes that the campaign, which is being done in a unique and entertaining way, will excel.

“Through my involvement with ZimParks, I got to know the captivating stories between rangers and poachers and that inspired me to come up with the series. As a storyteller, I felt there was a lot we could put on the screen, fictionalise a few things for the purpose of entertainment, but highlighting poaching and anti-poaching activities,” he said.

Ndhlovu added: “The series is teaching society that if you aren’t involved or never been exposed to poaching stories and activities, you can never know how important this is to our socio-economic development.”

Bundu is a fast-paced series focusing on the cat and mouse between poachers and rangers. Major Gora, an ex-military soldier leads a special division of the park’s rangers which is considered one of the most feared arms of the park’s rangers. Gora’s team is made up of Bazooka, who is his younger brother, Phatisani, Gannerz and Spragga. On the other side, the poachers who use their workshop as mechanics for a cover-up, are led by Van Damme who is a martial arts expert. Other poachers are Sarafina, Kedha, Gazza, Jericho and Zola. Usually, the poachers are mostly a step ahead of the rangers, but their days are on the line. – @mthabisi_mthire