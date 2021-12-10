NEW: Siyabonga Gumz initiative enters home stretch

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

An initiative meant to honor Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede for his over 40 years of dedicated service to the Bulawayo giants is entering its home stretch with a massive buy in from members and supporters.

A fundraising initiative, Siyabonga Gumz, launched by former South Africa Highlanders Supporters Association chairman Nodumo Nyathi on October 5 has to date seen US$300, 9424,19rand as well as $13 150 raised towards the celebrations set for December 22 at Highlanders Club house.

“Highlanders sons and daughters all over the world, let’s get together and thank our great Bosso father for over 40 years of service to our beloved team,” reads Nyathi’s appeal to the Highlanders family.

“Now is the time to say siyabonga baba Gumede,” Nyathi later wrote on his Facebook page.

Other donations towards the Siyabonga Gumz celebrations include a beast from a prominent lawyer and a long time Bosso benefactor, a VIP braai as well as a variety of lagers including five of Gumede’s favourite whiskey bottles.

The organisers are still accepting more donations as they push towards a memorable and celebratory day where they will honor an illustrious Highlanders son while still alive.

Born October 14, 1945, Gumede has spent the better part of his life heavily involved with Highlanders’, starting as the club representative in Harare, then Salisbury in 1974 before becoming chairman four years later at a tender age of 33.

It was during his tenure that Amahlolanyama acquired the properties that it boosts of to date.