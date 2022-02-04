NEW: Solyd The Plug on quest to unearth undiscovered talent

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

CANADA-based musician Solyd The Plug who is one of the co-founders of record label Mashroom Media has featured a host of undiscovered talent on his debut album as he moves in to promote it.

Known for negotiating and overseeing deals between composers, songwriters, music supervisors, recording artistes, publishers and record labels, the Bulawayo-bred artiste has worked with the likes of Sandra Ndebele and Nutty O.

He said his focus is on developing the music industry hence why he featured a lot of diverse artistes on his album with the hope to promote them.

Some of the tracks and featured artistes on the album titled North Yanos are North Amapiano Intro featuring DJ Swing, Alfred Kainga and Miss Kumbie); Vibe featuring Toxic Chemical, DJ Naida and Reverb 7; Lets Go featuring DJ Khumz, Boocy and Fish; Yizo Lezinto featuring Moxican and 5iver; Utshwala (2022 Edition) featuring DJ Prince Eskhosini and Stinah and Key to My Heart featuring Toxic Chemical and Halao Wu.

“I hope this album opens many doors for undiscovered artistes,” he said.

Solyd The Plug (real name Martin Chikomba) said the title of the album was drawn from him being based in North America with Yanos being slang for Amapiano.

He said Zimbabweans should not compromise on the quality of Amapiano by calling it Zim Amapiano, but instead focus on ensuring that they produce quality Amapiano music.

Reflecting on Mashroom Media, a record label that they formed in 2017 with DJ Tamuka and ExQ, he said: “It’s been a long journey and in 2022, Mashroom Media will be taking local music to the next level. On my debut album, I didn’t feature any artistes from Mashroom because the album was focused on undiscovered talent.

“I feel that Mashroom is doing a good job of making sure such talent gets the recognition that it deserves.” – @mthabisi_mthire

