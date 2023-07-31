New song alert: Umdlwenguli

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

IN a bid to amplify how unwanted rapists are in communities, two artistes from Bulawayo released a song titled Umdlwenguli on Saturday.

Songwriter and singer Shiz Moz (real name Mgcini Ndlovu) who is known for his digital maskandi songs and Keith Maphosa – a poet known on the streets as Sitsha collaborated on the track.

The song which is available on YouTube, as of Monday afternoon, was nearing 1 000 views. It talks about a community that is fighting to send a rapist back to jail after he was seen walking around the community.

Shiz Moz said they are trying to amplify to communities that if a rapist is on the loose, they should take it upon themselves to bring them to task.

“We always see some families who hide rape incidents because the victims in the family are either poor or orphans so they have no one to fight for them. So in this song, the community is fighting for that victim and trying, by all means, to get the rapist back in jail,” said Shiz Moz.

He said he got the song idea last year, but has been pushing back the idea of doing it as he wanted to identify someone who was suitable for a feature.

He said he was able to approach Sitsha a few months back and working with him has been great.

This is Shiz Moz’s third song.

In the past two years, he has released songs Buyela ekhaya and Izstayila Zonke which were hits on local radio stations.

– @flora_sibanda