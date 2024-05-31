NEW: South Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission website crashes

Online Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) website has crashed with the organisation saying they are working on restoring the service.

South Africa is holding general elections and the IEC has been giving regular updates on vote counting around the country. The website is showing no results of the votes counted and at how many percent has been tallied.

“We apologise for the issue with our public facing NPE system, and are working on restoring service. The results system is still operational and local offices continue to capture results,” wrote the IEC on their X page.