New state-of-the-art Vendors Market under construction in Gwanda CBD

A STATE of the art vendors market is under construction in the Gwanda CBD which is expected to accommodate about 350 traders.

The market which is expect to be operational by the end September 2024 resulted from the rehabilitation and expansion of an old market.



Being implemented by the Gwanda Municipality and Gwanda Tshitaudze Constituency Member of Parliament Cde Fisani Moyo, the market is expected to be a game changer for local vendors.

In an interview Gwanda Mayor, Alderman Thulani Moyo said once the project has been completed they will move onto a taxi rank which will be established next month.



“The vendors market is in line with modernisation and infrastructure improvement drive in the town. This is part of our response to the Call to Action. The market stall which was there was substandard and now we want to develop it into a modern infrastructure that will have toilets and lighting to enable vendors to work till late. The stalls will also have security features that will enable the vendors to secure their wares overnight.

“The vendors market will accommodate about 350 vendors which will help us to cater for the huge number of vendors that we have. We have about 800 vendors in our database. We also look forward to upgrading the taxi ranking point which is next to the vendors market. These developments will help us to address the issue of illegal vending and illegal pick up points,” he said.



Alderman Moyo said the municipality working with various stakeholders will go on to upgrade and expand vendors markets across the town to accommodate more vendors.

Gwanda Tshitaudze Member of Parliament Cde Fisani Moyo said the new vendors market will help to improve the status of the town. He said it will also ensure that hundreds of people have a source of livelihood. Cde Moyo said the town’s development trajectory has to focus on development of State of the art infrastructure.

