Suspected paedophile and murderer charged from hospital bed

Online Reporter

A man who stabbed a 13-year-old girl to death at Glen Norah B Flats in Harare after he was caught red-handed bedding the minor was yesterday charged from his hospital bed at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals.

Munyaradzi Steven Mugariri was hospitalised after sustaining injuries believed to have been self-inflicted after attempting to take his life upon being caught.

The 27-year-old, who is being charged with murder, was remanded in custody to January 11, 2024 by Mbare magistrate Mr Batanai Madzingira.

He allegedly fatally stabbed the girl with a knife.

Ms Janet Mlambo appeared for the State.