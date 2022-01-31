NEW: Suspended Zifa board suspends employees, councillors

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Suspended Zifa executive committee has suspended its spokesperson Xolisani Gwesela, Warrior’s manager Wellington Mpandare and Premier Soccer League chief executive officer Kennedy Ndebele as well as 27 councilors with immediate effect. Also suspended is the Highlanders and Dynamos chairmen Johnfat Sibanda and Isaiah Mpfurutsa respectively.

The suspension letters, including the charge sheets were sent to the individuals on Sunday. While charges vary, one common one is the alleged holding of one or several meetings with the country’s supreme sports body, the Sports and Recreation Commission.

Gwesela is also accused of singlehandedly appointing senior national team coaches while Ndebele stands accused of plotting with PSL governors to ‘overthrow a constitutionally elected Zifa executive committee’.

Mpandare is accused of ‘taking unlawful instructions from third parties and plotting against the Zifa president Felton Kamambo in the process causing divisions within the Zifa executive committee.

They have been given 48 hours to respond to the charge.

Sources over the weekend said only four members, Kamambo, Philimon Machana, Bryton Malandule and Stanley Chapeta resolved to come up with the suspension position.