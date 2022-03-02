New system perfect for Chicken Inn

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PLAYING in a new system has awakened a “beast” in Chicken Inn, whose form has thrown them into the Castle Lager Premier Soccer league championship matrix.

Their rather dismal performance in the Chibuku Super Cup has ultimately transformed the Gamecocks into title contenders.

The Gamecocks beat Dynamos on Sunday to remain second on the league table, although they have the same number of points with leaders Manica Diamonds.

Both sit on 12 points after five rounds of matches.

Since shifting to a 3-5-2 formation this year, Chicken Inn have gone on a three-game winning streak.

So convincing were their victories over Dynamos, Bulawayo Chiefs and Tenax that they may be on the brink of the next great tactical paradigm shift.

Chicken Inn’s back three consists of Itai Mabunu, Moses Jackson and Nelson Ketala.

They have conceded only once against Chiefs in three encounters.

Coach Joey Antipas’ preferred attacking method has been the use of combinations in wide areas.

In his present set up, Xolani Ndlovu plays on the left while Michael Charamba is on the right side.

Charamba assisted in all three goals when Chicken Inn beat Tenax 3-0 last month.

The central midfield is occupied by new acquisition Richard Hachiro, who forms the base with Shepherd Mhlanga, while Bret Amidu plays behind the strike force duo of Malvin Hwata and Brian Muza, who was on target against Dynamos on Sunday.

For Antipas, the key has been the right system to bring the best out of specific players at his disposal.

“We have changed the system largely because l believe we have the players that can adapt to any system.

“During the window we filled up key areas like the midfield by bringing in players like Richard Hachiro and we have also changed our formation because we have depth. Besides, we have to move with the times. The new system has worked perfectly for us this season,” said Antipas.

“The reason the change has worked is simply because there is very good discipline in the side. The boys are doing their tasks very well and we can continue with the way we have been playing. For me, the most important thing has been the positive attitude the players have shown.

“They are playing to win. We have to continue in the same spirit. This year is going to be exciting and it’s going to be very tough because there are a lot of teams who are all in the mix,’’ he said.

The former national team coach said they were bracing for what will be an exciting and yet unpredictable league season.

“There are half a dozen teams which could clinch the title. You cannot underestimate any team in this league. We might be in the title mix, but we are just taking it a game at a time.”

Antipas also explained why new signing Denzel Khumalo hasn’t been fielded since joining the club at the beginning of the year. “Once he is fit, he will be in the team and he will bring a different dimension to the team,” he said.

The Gamecocks next assignment will be on Sunday when they face ZPC Kariba at Luveve Stadium.

PSL matchday 6 fixtures

Saturday

Herentals vs Bulawayo City (NSS)

Yadah vs Manica Diamonds (Baobab Stadium)

FC Platinum vs Harare City (Mandava Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium)

Sunday

Caps, United vs WhaWha (NSS)

Cranborne Bullets vs Black Rhinos (Baobab Stadium)

Tenax vs Highlanders (Sakubva Stadium)

Triangle United vs Ngezi Platinum (Gibbo Stadium)

Chicken Inn vs ZPC Kariba (Luveve Stadium)

— @innocentskizoe