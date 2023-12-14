New talent management agency out to change the game

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

EXCLUSIVE Performers Management Ltd has vowed to change the landscape of the showbiz sector after opening its doors to creatives in Bulawayo.

Many times, artistes without proper representation tend to face challenges chief amongst them exploitation and artiste management has become a must.

According to its founder and chief executive officer, Fortune Sibanda, the agency will be a window of opportunity for artistic minds.

“We are proud to announce the establishment of Exclusive Performers Management Ltd as a premier talent management agency dedicated to elevating the entertainment industry.

“With a focus on representing top-tier performers and artistes, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities and support for our clientelle,” he said.

As part of the perks that artistes will benefit from the agency includes personalised representation, and strategic career guidance, empowering them to reach their full potential and achieve success in their respective fields.

“Our mission is to provide exceptional management services that prioritise the growth and success of our clients. We are committed to fostering strong relationships with industry professionals and creating opportunities that will propel artistes’ careers forward,” vowed Sibanda.

To ensure inclusivity, Exclusive Performers Management Ltd extends it’s invitation to talented individuals and groups across the arts sector with musicians, thespians, models, choreographers, and poets.

With Bulawayo to benefit first, Sibanda said the idea is to go beyond Zimbabwe’s borders since, “Arts knows no boundaries and the idea is to go global.”

– @MbuleloMpofu