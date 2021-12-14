NEW: Thieves kill pedestrian with stolen car

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

Police in Kwekwe have arrested two men after they stole a parked vehicle before crashing it, killing a pedestrian in the process.

Police confirmed the arrest of the two, Joseph Jiri (20) and Innocent Mawere (28), who were injured when they crashed the Honda Fit moments after they had stolen the idling vehicle in Amaveni suburb.

The two accused persons hit a pedestrian who later died upon admission at hospital.

Police arrested the hapless thieves after they got injured in the incident and severely damaging the stolen vehicle.

“Police can confirm the arrest of Jiri and Mawere after they stole aa vehicle from a motor vehicle from a man who was visiting a sick relative and got involved in a road accident as they sped off killing themselves and killing another man in the process,” said Midlands Provincial Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko.

According to police, the vehicle owner, who was not named, left the vehicle a purple Honda Fit, idling as he visited a sick relative.

“The two men stole the vehicle and Mawere was driving towards Kwekwe town. Upon reaching a point opposite Fidelity Assurance Building, Mawere hit a pedestrian who was walking by the roadside,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Jiri and Mawere got injured in the incident and were together rushed to Kwekwe Hospital where the pedestrian was pronounced dead upon admission.

The two suspects are receiving treatment under police custody and they await to appear in court to face theft and capable homicide [email protected]